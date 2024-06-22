Populous (PPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million

Populous (PPT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Populous has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Populous has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $178,568.34 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Populous

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

