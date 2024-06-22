Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Post stock opened at $103.97 on Friday. Post has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $108.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.46 and its 200-day moving average is $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Post will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Post by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Post by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 68,790 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Post by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

