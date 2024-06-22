Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Announces Dividend of $0.58

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5788 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Postal Savings Bank of China Price Performance
PSTVY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.38. 456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,049. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.
Postal Savings Bank of China Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Postal Savings Bank of China
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Savings Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.