Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Announces Dividend of $0.58

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.5788 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

PSTVY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.38. 456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,049. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $12.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. It offers demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, call, negotiated, and foreign currency deposits, as well as passbooks and certificate of deposits; micro and personal pledged, and personal business loans; business easy mix, agriculture aid plus, domestic remittance and exchange, payment and collection agency, check, promissory notes, bank and commercial draft, remittance, consignment collection, and collection with acceptance settlement services; debit and credit cards; cross-border remittance, personal exchange settlement and sale, and foreign currency exchange and deposit services; personal housing, auto, car, consumer, and personal education loans; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

