PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Raised by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in PPG Industries by 416.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.59. 1,971,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.