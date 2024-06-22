PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Buys 19,403 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 374.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,730,000 after buying an additional 1,695,918 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,845,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,732,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,324,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.55. 5,752,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $57.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

