PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Has $14.55 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $100.61. 1,097,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,927. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.