PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.3% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,620 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.59. 3,977,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

