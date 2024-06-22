Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 21.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $209.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prelude Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 42.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.