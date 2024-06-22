Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.75

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 148.75 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.16). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.12), with a volume of 658,396 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PFD shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.67) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Premier Foods

Premier Foods Price Performance

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 149.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,289.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.44. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 1,538.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.07), for a total transaction of £8,974.78 ($11,403.79). Insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Foods

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.