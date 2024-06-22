Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at TD Securities

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Get Primo Water alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Primo Water

Primo Water Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PRMW opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 54,569 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 390,611 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 203,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.