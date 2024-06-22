Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Performance

PAL stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.