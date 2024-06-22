Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Prologis were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 34,325 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Prologis by 352.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.40. 6,715,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.13. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

