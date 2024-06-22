Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $150.90 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $150.90 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $8.27 or 0.00012874 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009424 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,235.94 or 1.00014734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00012334 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00076132 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 8.50065979 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,027,282.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.