ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY) Shares Down 0.2%

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.69. Approximately 477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (NYSEARCA:EMTY – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 4.01% of ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF

The ProShares Decline of the Retail Store ETF (EMTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides inverse exposure to an equally weighted index of US stocks in the retail industry using swap agreements. EMTY was launched on Nov 14, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

