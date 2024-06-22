PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in PTC by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PTC by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,290,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,631. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.21. 1,051,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,719. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

