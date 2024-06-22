QUASA One Day Volume Tops $783.66 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $234,280.24 and $783.66 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009448 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,273.74 or 0.99984098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012306 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00076159 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019868 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $429.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

