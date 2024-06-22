RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLLGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

ROLL stock opened at $274.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.15. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.11 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

