Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Boosted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:O opened at $53.15 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

