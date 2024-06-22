Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $133.25

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.25 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 131 ($1.66). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 137.25 ($1.74), with a volume of 12,183 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.31. The company has a market capitalization of £217.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,862.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Redcentric’s payout ratio is -20,000.00%.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

