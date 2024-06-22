Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.49.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
