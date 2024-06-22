Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.30. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275,675 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

