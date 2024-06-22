Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Get Repligen alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Repligen

Repligen Trading Up 4.4 %

RGEN opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. Repligen has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at $576,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $48,208,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $22,552,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 97.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,648,000 after purchasing an additional 107,570 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1,259.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Repligen by 27.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 458,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,951,000 after purchasing an additional 99,763 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.