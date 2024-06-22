Reviewing Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Light & Wonder and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 7.43% 32.27% 5.58% Super League Enterprise -109.20% -228.35% -115.53%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

88.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Light & Wonder and Super League Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 4 6 0 2.45 Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Light & Wonder currently has a consensus price target of $95.08, suggesting a potential downside of 6.84%. Super League Enterprise has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Given Super League Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Light & Wonder and Super League Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.90 billion 3.17 $163.00 million $2.41 42.35 Super League Enterprise $25.08 million 0.22 -$30.33 million ($8.88) -0.09

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise. Super League Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Super League Enterprise on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment. It also leases or provides gaming content, gaming machines, and server-based system; sells and supports casino-management system based software and hardware; and licenses proprietary table games content to commercial, tribal and governmental gaming operators. The SciPlay segment develops, markets, and operates social games on various mobile and web platforms, as well as other games in the hyper-casual space. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. The iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, player account management systems, and other iGaming content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

