RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 12,075 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.35% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3,740.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 440,800 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,421,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,550,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 199,059 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,841,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 301,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,743. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.