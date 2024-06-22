RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 14,347 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 227.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $107,763,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

