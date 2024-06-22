RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 564,109 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,552,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,109 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.5% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $43,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,370,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,662. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $30.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.