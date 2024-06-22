RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Oracle by 38.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,663 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.50. 14,930,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,410,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $388.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.32.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Argus raised their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.79.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

