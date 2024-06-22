RFG Advisory LLC Buys 292 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $14.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,036.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,566. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,077.22. The company has a market capitalization of $409.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $954.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $895.42.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

