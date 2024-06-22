RFG Advisory LLC Buys 90,685 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,685 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.6% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $19,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB remained flat at $45.49 during midday trading on Friday. 1,540,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973,212. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.