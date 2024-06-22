RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 202.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,458 shares of company stock worth $8,286,114. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.68. 2,282,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.