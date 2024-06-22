RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $191.85. 1,305,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,212. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $196.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RSG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.