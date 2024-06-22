RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 76,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 48,131 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 139.7% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 68,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DFLV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.82. 474,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,484. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $30.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.