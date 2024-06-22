RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.05. The stock had a trading volume of 930,496 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

