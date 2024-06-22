RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 13,456 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,904 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,066,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.78. 8,935,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,934,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.81 and its 200 day moving average is $201.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

