RFG Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,880. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average is $170.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

