RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock remained flat at $77.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,485,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,334. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

