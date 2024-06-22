Rio2 (OTCMKTS:RIOFF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Rio2 Limited (OTCMKTS:RIOFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 45,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 127,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Rio2 Stock Down 2.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30.
About Rio2
Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rio2
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.