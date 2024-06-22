Rockhopper Exploration’s (RKH) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 37 ($0.47) price objective on the stock.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of RKH stock opened at GBX 14.90 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.37. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 15.20 ($0.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £95.45 million, a PE ratio of 298.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

