Rockhopper Exploration’s (RKH) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 37 ($0.47) price objective on the stock.
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of RKH stock opened at GBX 14.90 ($0.19) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.37. Rockhopper Exploration has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 15.20 ($0.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £95.45 million, a PE ratio of 298.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.94.
About Rockhopper Exploration
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rockhopper Exploration
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- What is a Dividend King?
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.