Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $21,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.95.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,933. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.16 and its 200 day moving average is $204.53. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

