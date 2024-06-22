Rockland Trust Co. Buys 229,120 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1,259.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,314 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,120 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 94,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,374 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 41.3% in the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 3,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,650,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,270. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average of $88.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.