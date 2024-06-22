Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 240,894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 367,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 82,434 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 207,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 149,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,659,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 37,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $48.70.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.