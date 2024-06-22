Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,293. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $264.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,659. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.20. The company has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $275.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

