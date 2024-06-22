Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,597,686,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,859,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 199,060 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $521.83. The stock had a trading volume of 859,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,706. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.30. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $313.87 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on DPZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.66.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $6,649,181. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

