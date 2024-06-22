Rockland Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 4,800 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

VVV traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.81. 2,271,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,041. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $45.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VVV. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

