Rockland Trust Co. Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,770,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,829,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $746,005,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in American International Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,245,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,646,000 after buying an additional 300,712 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,711,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,305,000 after buying an additional 133,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,786,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,065,000 after acquiring an additional 290,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AIG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.89. 14,081,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,397. The stock has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.