Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,587 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS NOBL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,729 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.72. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

