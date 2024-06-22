Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.29. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 274,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

