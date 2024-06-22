Rune Price Tops $4.23 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Rune has a total market cap of $82,916.60 and $78,686.62 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be bought for $4.23 or 0.00006577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

About Rune

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 4.15724122 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $87,240.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

