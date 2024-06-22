Rye Brook Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Rye Brook Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 10.5% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $17,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,531,000 after acquiring an additional 449,639 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,177 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,098,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,760,000 after buying an additional 374,702 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,405,000 after buying an additional 780,104 shares during the period. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,608,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,703,000 after buying an additional 64,803 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $67.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,913. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

