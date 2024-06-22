Rye Brook Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Rye Brook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack makes up 1.6% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHAK. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in Shake Shack by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,659,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,373,000 after buying an additional 748,789 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth about $41,046,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 436,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 246,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 62,897 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Trading Down 0.9 %

SHAK stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $89.01. 1,060,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.79. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.66.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,699.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHAK shares. StockNews.com cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shake Shack

About Shake Shack

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.