Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) Shares Sold by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CEFS stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.99. 37,283 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $194.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Profile

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

